After unveiling a modern hybrid version of the iconic London cab back in July, the London EV Company has confirmed that the vehicle is now fully certified to pick up fares in the UK's capital. Hailed as "the world's most advanced electric taxi," cabbies can expect to get in the driving seat of the TX eCity taxi later this month.







On the road to certification, which comes a month before Transport for London's January 2018 deadline for all newly-licensed taxis to be zero emission capable, the vehicle has had to endure extreme weather conditions, and survive thousands of road test miles at the hands of London cabbies.



The TX eCity's hybrid powertrain gives it an 80 mile (130 km) pure electric range, but it can roll along for up to 400 miles in total thanks to the inclusion of a small back-up petrol generator.

It's capable of seating up to six passengers, who gain access via rear-hinged doors that open up wide, and has been designed to provide "class leading wheelchair accessibility."



Inside, passengers can look forward to air conditioning, power sockets for smart devices, onboard Wi-Fi and support for contactless card payment. The taxi employs a filter system to remove gases and particles from incoming air, and if London's potent air takes a nastier turn, an air quality sensor will close the external air intake to protect the lungs of passengers and driver alike. And there's a panoramic roof so tourists can look up in wonder at all that London has to offer.

