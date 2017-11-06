The interior of the Legacy tiny house is a treat of lovers of fine woodworking(Credit: Heart & Wood)

New Hampshire-based tiny house builder Wood & Heart set out on a mission to make thoughtful use of reclaimed materials in its creations, and has made good on that promise in its debut dwelling. The Legacy tiny house has rustic appeal inside and out, with abundant windows and skylights to naturally illuminate a very tasteful interior.







The exterior of the 26-ft-long (7.9-m) Legacy tiny house is lined with cedar siding matched with contrasting Shou Sugi Ban-style charred cedar trim. Inside these walls is closed-cell spray foam insulation (also found in the floors and ceiling), while an exterior utility closet houses a tankless water heater, propane tank and 50-amp electrical panel with RV outlet.

The inside is a treat of lovers of fine woodworking, with black walnut and African mahogany counter tops, solid hardwood oak flooring and floating black walnut shelves and dining table. The kitchen is home to a four-burner stovetop with a beveled marble splashback, split system AC unit and 24-inch ceramic farmhouse sink.

In addition to the bedroom loft for two, there is a full-size pull-out sofa in the living area, which also hides some extra storage space. Overhead, the ceiling is made entirely from rough-sawn planks of reclaimed timber and houses three generous skylights, supplementing the 13 Andersen windows throughout the home.

The oak flooring continues into the bathroom, where it meets with honeycomb-patterned tiling in a kinda-odd, but certainly eye-catching transition that leads up to an accent wall crafted from reclaimed timber. That bathroom, by the way, features a full-size tub and shower, which is certainly a luxury item in the world of tiny house living.