Joking aside, the Lego Technic version of the Bugatti Chiron is a full-sized achievement. The Lego vehicle is made entirely from bricks and parts, from its fascinating outer skin structure to its interior seating and steering wheel. A working rear spoiler, front and rear lighting, a brake pedal, and more were constructed using 339 types of Lego Technic elements and over 13,000 work hours of development and construction. None of the parts are glued together, and load-bearing parts are almost entirely Lego pieces. The Chiron does include about 58 types of custom-made Lego parts in its construction. That includes its functional speedometer. Tires and wheels were supplied by Bugatti.