These five-part designs (which include rigid and flexible components, a coil, and magnetics) are at the millimeter-scale, and connect to each other via a standard connector in a number of configurations. The parts can be assembled into a robot for a specific task – which can be expanded upon with more components from the set – or they can easily be dissembled and repurposed to create a new machine for a different task. On a larger scale, this efficient approach could negate the costly process of designing and building new robots from scratch with bespoke parts for each application.