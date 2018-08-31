Lenovo slides Nvidia graphics into 4K prosumer laptopView gallery - 11 images
Lenovo has landed at IFA 2018 with a bunch of new laptops and 2-in-1 convertibles. UHD visuals make a splash in the ThinkPad X1 Extreme, while E Ink comes to a new version of the Yoga Book and all day and into the night battery life is on the horizon for C630 users.
Lenovo says that the ThinkPad X1 Extreme "transcends the gap between work and play and offers prosumers a smart laptop that delivers on all fronts." It's been designed for image and video editors, virtual and mixed reality application and is compatible with top headsets for low latency immersive enjoyment.
The 3.76 lb (1.7 kg) professional consumer laptop has a 15.6-inch touchscreen 4K display, comes with 8th Gen Intel Core processor options, including the upcoming Core i9, can be had with up to 64 GB of RAM and rocks dual PCEe SSD storage configurations. It's also the first X1 series laptop to include discrete Nvidia graphics in the shape of a GeForce 1050Ti GPU. It offers the chance to interact with digital assistants like Cortana and Alexa, and there's a combination of Dolby Audio Premium and far field microphones for top notch conferencing.
The X1 Extreme features a top cover made up of four carbon fiber layers for durability, with a core layer created specifically to withstand bumps and knocks, and an aluminum alloy bottom to help dissipate heat. Up to 15 hours of battery life per charge is promised, with a rapid charge bringing battery capacity to 80 percent in 60 minutes. It will be available from September for a starting price of US$1,759.
Lenovo announced a couple of Yogas worth mentioning too, starting with a somewhat familiar looking portable creativity machine.
We initially thought the first iteration of the Yoga Book in 2016 had great potential, but our indepth review revealed a number of niggles and shortcomings that left a bitter taste. After teasing a Yoga Book 2 at Computex in June, Lenovo has now detailed the Yoga Book C930 at IFA 2018 this week.
As before, this is a dual screen laptop, but this time Lenovo has placed a 10.6-inch QHD IPS display up top and an E Ink display below, the latter serving as a notepad, sketchbook, eReader and touch-enabled keyboard. That keyboard has three different layout options, two skins and multiple language variants and the company says that it can learn its user's typing habits and compensate for sloppy keyboarding.
Doodles, sketches and report annotation can be undertaken using the optional Precision Pen, which makes 4.096 pressure levels available and has tilt support for natural shading. The C930 is just 9.9 mm at its thinnest edge when closed, tips the scales at 1.7 lb (775 g) and has a 360 degree hinge that allows for five mode configurations, including laptop and tablet modes.
The new Windows 10 Yoga Book runs a 7th Gen Intel Core processor, offers up to 10 hours of battery life per charge and features stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos audio.
We had a quick look at the new Yoga Book at Lenovo's IFA booth and found the E Ink display impressively clear but, though it worked well as a keyboard, couldn't imagine typing a thousand words out in one go. The UI of the note-taking features were not at all intuitive, leading us to ask for assistance – which we'd like to think is unusual. We tried using the pen in Microsoft Word, but found that to be a bit of a faff. That said, we did leave the booth thinking that this could be a tempting choice for a second laptop on the road.
The Yoga Book C930 is expected to roll out to the EMEA region from September for a starting price of €999. There more in the video below.
And another honorable mention goes to the Yoga C630 WOS 2-in-1 convertible. WOS stands for Windows on Snapdragon, with the C630 running the Qualcomm Snapdragon 850 platform, and there's an integrated X20 LTE modem for up to 1.2 Gbps of mobile connectivity.
But the most impressive feature of this 13.3-inch 1080p touchscreen device is the battery life, with Lenovo promising more than 25 hours per charge. Pricing in the EMEA region for the Yoga C630 WOS starts at €999, with shipping expected to start in November.
Source: Lenovo
