We had a quick look at the new Yoga Book at Lenovo's IFA booth and found the E Ink display impressively clear but, though it worked well as a keyboard, couldn't imagine typing a thousand words out in one go. The UI of the note-taking features were not at all intuitive, leading us to ask for assistance – which we'd like to think is unusual. We tried using the pen in Microsoft Word, but found that to be a bit of a faff. That said, we did leave the booth thinking that this could be a tempting choice for a second laptop on the road.

