LG says its HU80KA is portable and about half the size of its competitors

With regard to your living room, LG is turning up to CES all guns blazing this year, preparing to show off the world's first 88-inch 8K OLED display with its very first 4K projector alongside it. Announced today, the HU80KA (naturally) promises ultra-sharp video, beamed from a smaller package than other projectors on the market.

4K projectors have been around for years. Sony released its first model back in 2012 and a follow up at CES last year, where it appeared with other high-spec models like the UHZ65 from Optoma. But the way LG sees things, the 4K projectors have generally been too expensive, too heavy, and too tricky to install.

The HU80KA is its answer. LG's brightest projector yet can create a 150-inch screen at 2,500 lumens, it comes with support for HDR video (HDR10) and packs 2 x 7 W speakers, which can be hooked up to external speakers and sound bars via optical, HDMI or Bluetooth.

With LG's webOS 3.5 Smart TV interface onboard, owners will have access to online streaming services along with wireless support for a keyboard and mouse, while other content can be loaded up through USB, Ethernet and HDMI ports.