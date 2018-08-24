Of course, it's not the first example of this type of technology we've seen. Honda has been err, treading the exoskeleton path for some years, while California startup suitX has a non-motorized exoskeleton called MAX for industry use, as well as the modular Phoenix designed to restore mobility to people with disability. Companies like Lockheed Martin have also been tinkering with supportive devices for soldiers. That said, LG's SuitBot may be the first to bring the tech to a more commercial audience.