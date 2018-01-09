Back in 2014, LG arrived at CES with the world's first flexible OLED TV. The unit's flexibility was intended to allow consumers to control the angle of curvature of the display via a remote. But with curved TVs failing to strike a chord with consumers and existing models making their way to the equivalent of the bargain bin, LG has come up with something a bit more appealing. At CES this year, LG Display is showcasing an OLED display that can be rolled up so it's easier to move or be hidden from view when not being used.

This isn't the first rollable OLED display we've seen, with Sony's 2010 effort and an 18-inch rollable OLED prototype from LG appearing at CES last year just two examples, but it is definitely the biggest and closest to reaching the market we've seen yet. Appearing alongside LG's 8K 88-inch OLED TV, the rollable 4K display measures 65 inches when fully unfurled but can roll up like a poster into a base box that would make it easy to cart the TV to another room – or house, for that matter.

The screen can also be partially unrolled to form a smaller display to show things like calendar and weather information or act as a music player. It can also be resized to suit different aspect ratios, going from the standard full-screen 16:9 to a black bar-free 21:9 at the push of a button, for example.

Even though it has already drawn a lot of interest at CES, LG Display doesn't have any plans to make the rollable TV available to consumers just yet, so it may still be a while before you can roll up your TV and and comfortably carry it under your arm. But sister company LG Electronics also revealed some more attainable, if less flexible, offerings with its 2018 OLED and Super UHD TV ranges.

Including 55-, 65- and 77-inch 4K models, all OLED models include support for 4K Cinema HDR, which enables support of all major HDR formats, and LG's ThinQ artificial intelligence software that enables voice control through LG's webOS Smart TV platform. Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa support is also included. Higher end OLED models will be powered by LG's α (Alpha) 9 processor that the company claims will deliver more accurate color from a wide range of angles.

LG also unveiled seven new Super UHD LCD TVs with screen sizes ranging from 55- to 75-inches. These also boast 4K Cinema HDR support, ThinQ AI, webOS, Google Assistant and Alexa, but will be powered by LG's α (Alpha) 7 processor that is also used in the entry-level B8 OLED TV. The LED backlighting has been upgraded to full array, meaning specific areas of the screen can be dimmed or brightened to enhance contrast.