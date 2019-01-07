LG announces "world's first" roll-up OLED TVView gallery - 4 images
As television screen sizes continue to increase, the viewing experience may improve, but the TVs also take up more space within a room. LG has set out to address that problem, with what it claims is the world's first production roll-up OLED TV.
First shown as a prototype one year ago, the 4K TV is now known as the LG Signature OLED TV R (model 65R9). It can be used in three modes – Full View, Line View or Zero View.
In Full View, the entire 65-inch screen is unrolled and visible, for regular TV-viewing. Line View only partially unrolls the screen, presenting a viewing "slot" for features such as a clock/weather display, a music control interface, or photos streamed from a paired smartphone.
In Zero View, as you might have guessed, the screen is completely retracted. That said, music and other audio content can still be played back through the brushed-aluminum base unit's 4.2-channel, 100W front-firing Dolby Atmos audio system. LG additionally states that "The remarkable AI picture and sound quality powered by LG's second generation α (Alpha) 9 intelligent processor and deep learning algorithm puts this breathtaking TV in a class of its own."
Support for Amazon Alexa means that users can control the 65R9 via voice commands. The TV is also compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit. Utilizing the former, users can play videos from iTunes and other video apps, or stream music and photos directly from their Apple devices. Utilizing the latter, they can control the TV either via the Home app, or by asking Siri.
The LG Signature OLED TV R is being debuted this week at CES in Las Vegas. There is currently no word on pricing or availability. Sony previously developed a rollable OLED screen, although we have yet to hear anything about it becoming a consumer product.
Source: LG
