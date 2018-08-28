LG gets it game on in Berlin for launch of UltraGear monitors
Combining "powerful performance, superb picture quality and speedy refresh rate," the UltraGear line of gaming monitors will debut at the IFA 2018 consumer tech expo in Berlin, Germany, this week.
Though LG looks to be launching a bunch of gaming displays at IFA 2018, only one monitor has been detailed at this stage. The flagship 34GK950G model rocks a 34-inch thin bezel QHD panel at 3,440 x 1,440 resolution, with the same 21:9 aspect as the company's UltraWide models introduced at CES 2014.
Nano IPS tech is reported to cover 98 percent of the DCI-P3 color space, and 135 percent sRGB gamut, for "unprecedented picture quality" while 120 Hz refresh rate promises fluid, smooth onscreen action. Meanwhile Nvidia G-Sync processing power eliminates tearing and stuttering, and light strips with six color settings have been installed to the rear and base for creating just the right mood for battle.
The lack of detail on other models in the UltraGear line will no doubt be remedied in the coming days at IFA 2018 in Berlin.
Source: LG
