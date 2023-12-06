Magnetic multitool screwdriver stores bits in its belly

A startup operating out of Canada has launched a Kickstarter to fund the production of a pocket-friendly screwdriver that stores bits within its frame, and also serves as a bottle opener, box cutter, hex wrench and ruler.

The VersaTool is available as a 29-in-1 flavor rocking 18 driver bits, and a 36-in-1 design with 24 driver bits – each housed within an open aluminum-alloy frame with a high-gloss anodized aluminum mirror finish. A magnetic strip running down the middle helps secure bits in place when not in use.

There's a bit socket to the side of the frame, and another at the top. At one end is a hex wrench designed for twisting six different bolt sizes, while the opposite end is home to a bottle opener, and an angled box opener "that's precise enough to slice through packing tape and cardboard without the bulkiness of a knife." And finally, the sides are marked out for use as metric/Imperial rulers.

The Xiaonian VersaTool is being offered as a 29-in-1 version and a 36-in-1 flavor Xiaonian



Rather than plonk the tool on the floor when you need both hands available at once, the magnetic strip allows it to be attached to any metal surface, while also enabling screw bits to be magnetized for easy screw pickup.

Kickstarter pledges for the 36-in-1 tool currently start at CAD39, which is reckoned to be around 40% off the expected retail price. The 29-in-1 tool starts at CAD40. Each will come with a handy carry pouch. The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start from March 2024. The video below has more.

XIAONIAN VersaTool: The EDC Multitool Screwdriver Series

Source: Kickstarter