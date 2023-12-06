© 2023 New Atlas
Lifestyle

Magnetic multitool screwdriver stores bits in its belly

By Paul Ridden
December 06, 2023
Magnetic multitool screwdriver stores bits in its belly
The Xiaonian VersaTool is a multi-bit screwdriver, hex wrench, bottle opener, box cutter and ruler
The Xiaonian VersaTool is a multi-bit screwdriver, hex wrench, bottle opener, box cutter and ruler
View 4 Images
The Xiaonian VersaTool is a multi-bit screwdriver, hex wrench, bottle opener, box cutter and ruler
1/4
The Xiaonian VersaTool is a multi-bit screwdriver, hex wrench, bottle opener, box cutter and ruler
The Xiaonian VersaTool is being offered as a 29-in-1 version and a 36-in-1 flavor
2/4
The Xiaonian VersaTool is being offered as a 29-in-1 version and a 36-in-1 flavor
The Xiaonian VersaTool is fashioned from aluminum alloy, with a magnetic strip in its belly to hold a selection of double-head screwdriver bits
3/4
The Xiaonian VersaTool is fashioned from aluminum alloy, with a magnetic strip in its belly to hold a selection of double-head screwdriver bits
The Xiaonian VersaTool is raising production funds on Kickstarter
4/4
The Xiaonian VersaTool is raising production funds on Kickstarter
View gallery - 4 images

A startup operating out of Canada has launched a Kickstarter to fund the production of a pocket-friendly screwdriver that stores bits within its frame, and also serves as a bottle opener, box cutter, hex wrench and ruler.

The VersaTool is available as a 29-in-1 flavor rocking 18 driver bits, and a 36-in-1 design with 24 driver bits – each housed within an open aluminum-alloy frame with a high-gloss anodized aluminum mirror finish. A magnetic strip running down the middle helps secure bits in place when not in use.

There's a bit socket to the side of the frame, and another at the top. At one end is a hex wrench designed for twisting six different bolt sizes, while the opposite end is home to a bottle opener, and an angled box opener "that's precise enough to slice through packing tape and cardboard without the bulkiness of a knife." And finally, the sides are marked out for use as metric/Imperial rulers.

The Xiaonian VersaTool is being offered as a 29-in-1 version and a 36-in-1 flavor
The Xiaonian VersaTool is being offered as a 29-in-1 version and a 36-in-1 flavor

Rather than plonk the tool on the floor when you need both hands available at once, the magnetic strip allows it to be attached to any metal surface, while also enabling screw bits to be magnetized for easy screw pickup.

Kickstarter pledges for the 36-in-1 tool currently start at CAD39, which is reckoned to be around 40% off the expected retail price. The 29-in-1 tool starts at CAD40. Each will come with a handy carry pouch. The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start from March 2024. The video below has more.

XIAONIAN VersaTool: The EDC Multitool Screwdriver Series

Source: Kickstarter

View gallery - 4 images

Tags

LifestyleMultitoolsToolsEveryday CarryKickstarter
No comments
Paul Ridden
Paul Ridden
While Paul is loath to reveal his age, he will admit to cutting his IT teeth on a TRS-80 (although he won't say which version). An obsessive fascination with computer technology blossomed from hobby into career before hopping over to France for 10 years, where he started work for New Atlas in 2009. Now back in his native Blighty, he serves as Managing Editor in Europe.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!