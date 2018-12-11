"We recognize that people living in the communities nearby need to get used to having large drones flying around. They're not very loud, but they're also not whisper-quiet, either. Actually, one of our ideas is to take these 25 cities, and bring a mobile, experiential entertainment trailer, and bring three aircraft around on a roadshow tour of the US, letting people fly in each city we go to. Meanwhile, we'll also be figuring out which cities are most receptive to having us operate. Flying will also be seasonal in different parts of the US. We'll time things so that Lift is in your area when it's time to fly."