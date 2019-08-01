The idea that sunlight exerts pressure on objects and could therefore, theoretically at least, offer a form of propulsion dates back to the 17th century, when German astronomer Johannes Kepler spotted comet tails blowing about by what he believed to be a solar breeze. More recently, Carl Sagan began throwing the idea of solar sailing around in the 70s, and in co-founding The Planetary Society in 1980, hoped to explore the concept as part of a wider mission to further our understanding of space.