Lincoln took the wraps off an all-new sport utility at the 2019 New York International Auto Show (NYIAS). Slotting into Lincoln's lineup underneath the Navigator and Aviator, the new Lincoln Corsair is meant to round out Lincoln's luxury SUV lineup as a small SUV with a lot of technological punch.
Physically, the 2020 Corsair looks very similar to its larger siblings, the Navigator and Aviator. An imposing grille is meshed to soften its flatness, and sleek body styling and a raked windscreen provide some panache while helping to hide the flat roofline (which promises utility) and complement the slightly forward stance of the vehicle.
Inside, Lincoln strove to make a "sanctuary for the senses" through a combination of sound dampening and noise cancellation, merging physical engineering with technology. Symphonic chimes replace alert buzzers for most non-emergency items like seatbelt reminders, door chimes, a fuel filler door left open, and the like.
The infotainment interface is designed to simplify phone and app connections by integrating Lincoln's AppLink interface when a compatible phone is plugged into the Sync 3 infotainment system. This works alongside standard in-vehicle Wi-Fi, wireless charging, and more.
Seating is arranged to offer more passenger legroom in the second row than most major competitors (yes, that includes the Tesla Model X). Three new themed interiors are available: Beyond Blue (blue/white), Cashew (tan and black), and Medium Slate (gray/ebony).
Under the hood is choice of two turbocharged four-cylinder engines. The 2.0-liter unit produces 250 horsepower (186 kW) and a 2.3-liter four produces 280 hp (209 kW). Both run through an eight-speed automatic transmission to the front wheels.
Users of the Lincoln Way app can use it in conjunction with the vehicle's Phone As a Key technology. This allows the vehicle to be controlled through a smartphone and the app to do everything one could do with the key in hand. This includes unlocking and locking doors, opening the rear hatch, remote starting the vehicle, and even driving it. A personal profile can be linked as well, creating automatic adjustments in the Corsair to match driver preferences according to the profile set for the Phone As a Key user.
Driver assist features in the Lincoln Co-Pilot360 system include pre-collision assist with automatic emergency braking, pedestrian detection, blind-spot information, lane-keeping system, auto high-beams, and a rear backup camera. Upgrade options for that can include adaptive cruise control with traffic jam assist for stop-and-go traffic, evasive steer assist to help avoid collisions, reverse automatic emergency braking, and semi-automated parking.
The all-new 2020 Lincoln Corsair will be built at Ford's Louisville Assembly Plant in Kentucky and will enter dealerships in the U.S. in the third quarter. Pricing and other details will be released closer to launch.
Source: Lincoln
