Users of the Lincoln Way app can use it in conjunction with the vehicle's Phone As a Key technology. This allows the vehicle to be controlled through a smartphone and the app to do everything one could do with the key in hand. This includes unlocking and locking doors, opening the rear hatch, remote starting the vehicle, and even driving it. A personal profile can be linked as well, creating automatic adjustments in the Corsair to match driver preferences according to the profile set for the Phone As a Key user.