Link sets out to combine the free, breezy comfort of the flip-flop with the protection and support of a sneaker. At least some of that very mix is already available in the form of a closed-toe sport sandal like the Keen Newport H2, but Link has something different in mind. And to be fair, its thick, bright flip-shoe does appear to offer a better mix of cushy underfoot support and easy slip-on design than many a sport sandal. On the other hand, it doesn't appear quite as effective in terms of toe protection since it leaves everything but the toe tips exposed — or at least that's how it appears in the photos.