"When patients return home, they could use this technology to provide data on their motor activity based on how they interact with everyday objects at home – whether they are opening or closing doors in a normal way, or if they are able to pick up bottles of water, for example," says Prof. Xinyu Zhang, senior author of the study. "The amount, intensity and frequency of their activities could be logged and sent to their doctors to evaluate their recovery. And this can all be done in the comfort of their own homes rather than having to keep going back to the clinic for frequent motor activity testing."