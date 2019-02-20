These qualities come thanks to the membrane's microstructure, which is similar to that of plywood. Approximately a quarter of a millimeter thick, the lobster material is made up of tens of thousands of stacked layers of chitin fibers. All of the fibers in each layer are oriented in the same angle, that angle being offset by 36 degrees to that of the layer above. In plywood, the wood grain of each layer sits at a right angle to that of the layers above and below.