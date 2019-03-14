According to Lockheed, the HGTA was rebuilt to use the full volume of the module, so it can be used for both science missions and the crew's personal needs. It's already been used to study how to apply the same deep-space capabilities built into the Orion spacecraft and the engineers have used experience from the company's work on autonomous unmanned probes like OSIRIS-REx and InSight to apply robotics to the module's operations.