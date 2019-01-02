This, along with the other data it collects, will guide the team in selecting a sampling site. This sampling phase of the mission is set to take place in 2020, and will see the spacecraft blast the surface of the asteroid with nitrogen gas to stir up some material for retrieval with its robotic arm. These are to be returned to Earth in 2023, at which point scientists will begin studying their chemical composition for clues as to the origins of the solar system, potential mining resources and organic compounds such as sugars and amino acids.