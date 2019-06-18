"The effects of low doses of LSD should be investigated when the drug is administered repeatedly, and in individuals who report negative affect," the researchers write in the study. "Individuals who report microdosing in their everyday lives take the drug every 3-5 days, and it is possible that the beneficial effects emerge only after repeated administration. This could be because of subtle pharmacokinetic accumulation of the drug, or it could be because of pharmacodynamic neural adaptations that occur over days."