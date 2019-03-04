The study used the psychedelic N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT). This is perhaps an unusual choice for microdosing research, as use of LSD or psilocybin is more often anecdotally reported by humans. The researchers note several reasons for the unconventional psychedelic choice. DMT is the active compound in ayahuasca, a psychedelic ritualistically used by Amazonian tribes and also found to have anti-depressant qualities. The researchers also noted prior work in administering hallucinogenic doses of DMT to rats, which allows the new microdose study good data for comparison.