Less is certainly more when it comes to the weight of a sleeping system for hiking adventures, and ever-improving materials along with good ol' fashioned human ingenuity keep opening up new ways to lighten the load. At just over two pounds, the Mantis UL all-in-one hammock tent is certainly at the more manageable end of this spectrum, and promising simple setup and supreme strength, should make for some peaceful slumber above the ground and under the stars.