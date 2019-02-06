MarCO-A and MarCO-B, nicknamed WALL-E and EVE, made history when they piggyback launched with the InSight probe last year to become the first deep-space CubeSats in history. Such miniature spacecraft have made great advances as engineers have learned how to use them either individually or in constellations to do the job of larger, more expensive satellites. However, until MarCO, these devices had been restricted to low-Earth orbit. No one was sure that such small, simple machines could stand up to the intense, hostile environment of interplanetary space.