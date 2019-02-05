According to NASA, the SEIS seismometer is a key instrument in the unmanned lander's mission to better understand the deep structure and dynamics of the Red Planet. However, the very sensitivity that makes device so valuable also makes it vulnerable. The Martian winds can shake the seismometer, blanking out its data with noise, as can the temperature variations that can vary as much as 170° F (94° C) per day, causing the components to stretch and contract and produce more noise.