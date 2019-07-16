This latest project is a solar crematorium intended for the coastal town of Santa Monica in Los Angeles, California, and is as innovative, quirky and captivating as anything Krasojević has done to date. The term quirky is used deliberately here. Not to diminish the work, but to acknowledge that a keen sense of fun seems to tickle at the serious edges of her work. Juxtaposing cultural norms like the solemnity of a funeral against the counter-culture nature of skateboarding in, and on, buildings – as is the case with the conceptual images here – is a perfect example.