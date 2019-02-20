A big question that is rightly asked surrounding marijuana legalization is whether lifting the prohibition on the drug will result in greater youth consumption, a reasonable concern considering the science suggesting it may cause long-term damage to growing adolescent brains. A key study from 2015, led by Yuyan Shi from the University of California San Diego, has underpinned a large volume of calls to restrict the spread of marijuana legalization. That research pooled data from 38 countries and over 150,000 adolescents with an average age of 15. The study concluded a significant association between higher levels of youth marijuana use and more liberal policies such as depenalization and partial-prohibition.