Rackham Aero SUP can be converted to a pedalled or paddled kayak

Stand-up paddle boards certainly can be fun, but kayaks are generally a faster, more efficient means of getting around. Watercraft company Bote has now combined the best features of both, in its redesigned Rackham Aero paddle board.

The Rackham Aero itself is a two-chamber inflatable stand-up paddle board (SUP), measuring 12 feet, 4 inches (376 cm) in length, weighing about 45 lb (20 kg), and capable of supporting up to 400 lb (181 kg) of user/cargo weight. It also features a recessed deck and thick rails for added stability, plus center and side fins to help it track straight.

Along with a pump and a three-piece adjustable-length SUP paddle, the latest version of the board now comes with a deck-mountable Aero Paddle Seat, and a covered Pedal Port hole which is integrated into the deck. If the user simply wishes to paddle the board like a sit-on-top kayak, they just get themselves a kayak paddle, sit in the seat, and start paddling.

Depending on the package, the Apex Pedal Drive kit is either included or is an optional extra Bote

Should they want to pedal it, however, they utilize the Apex Pedal Drive kit. That unit is quickly installed by removing the cover of the Pedal Port, and consists of a set of pedals up top, which spin up a propeller down below. It has a 10:1 gear ratio, and works in both forward and reverse.

That kit also includes a steerable rudder which can be turned to either side via a hand-operated cable-connected controller located beside the seat. As an added bonus, the rudder is spring-loaded, so it just moves up then pops back down into place if it hits an underwater obstacle.

Bote is offering the new Rackham Aero in a US$2,832 package which includes everything, along with packages that don't include the pedal kit, but will work with it if it's purchased later – those go for $1,449, with the pedal/rudder kit costing an extra $899.

Source: Bote via GearJunkie

