Honda's ultra-rare V8 engine spawns a high-powered VTEC family

More than just a world-renowned manufacturer of reliable cars, Honda declares itself the world's largest engine manufacturer. Yet, despite a deep, seven-decade history of building engines for everything from small lawn tools to aircraft, the marque has long been just as well-known for a common engine it didn't build: the V8. That all changed a year ago when Honda put its first-ever commercial V8 into production. Now it's growing the lineup of advanced, high-powered 5.0-liter V8 VTEC motors.

Honda began production of its 5.0-liter V8 BF350 outboard in January 2024, after hosting the motor's world premiere a few months earlier. The BF350 is and was Honda's most powerful marine outboard to date, a high-tech 350-hp flagship that cranks output up by a full 100 hp over the V6-based BF250. Interesting that a household brand name known the world over for land-based motor vehicles and power equipment made its first V8 decades and decades later exclusively for use in water.

At this week's Düsseldorf boat show, Honda grows its high-powered 5.0 V8 outboard family with the all-new BF300, a 'tweener 300-hp outboard in the upper tier of the company's greater lineup. Honda says the new model targets the growing segment of recreational boaters running larger, more powerful vessels. We read that as "folks who want a '3' in their hp figure but can't quite stretch their budget to fit a BF350 or two."

Honda has revealed the BF300 at this week's Boot Düsseldorf international boat show Honda Marine

The BF300 shares its 60-degree 5.0-liter V8 engine with the BF350, benefitting from the unit's purpose-developed crankshaft said to reduce vibration and improve reliability. The outboard also features Honda's Boost Low Speed Torque (BLAST) technology that optimizes air-fuel ratio and ignition timing to maximize low-end torque for smooth, efficient takeoff.

Honda's VTEC variable valve timing, well-known from its car engines, assists in engine speed-matched torque optimization by adjusting valve opening and timing. Honda says the tech maintains high torque through all engine rpm ranges, ensuring powerful acceleration at low speeds and steady acceleration at high speeds while simultaneously boosting fuel efficiency.

The new BF300 offers Honda's high-powered marine VTEC V8 engine tech in a smaller output Honda Marine

Other BF300 features include cruise control for locking engine or boat speed in for different activities (e.g. trolling vs. wakeboarding) and an auto-tilt function that raises and lowers the engine at a double-push of the remote control.

The design language of a motor isn't something we tend to think about as even an afterthought, but outboards are a big, conspicuous part of the boat build you can't unsee. The BF350 actually took home a 2024 Red Dot Award thanks to a "Noble Motion Design" language meant for a slim form that improves aerodynamics and matches a wide range of boats. Honda adds in chrome trim and raised lettering to further elevate the look.

The Red Dot was one of multiple major awards the Honda BF350 took home throughout 2024.

Honda plans to begin selling the BF300 sequentially in Japan, Europe and Asia by the end of 2025. It has not announced pricing, but for reference, the more powerful BF350 has an MSRP of US$36,338 as previously announced by Honda.

Source: Honda