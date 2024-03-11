Compact and versatile underwater scooter powers aquatic exploration

Exploring the world under the waves can be exhilarating, and exhausting. An underwater scooter could help you venture farther and discover more, and the latest from China's LeFeet is currently motoring through Kickstarter.

LeFeet was founded in 2018 "out of a passion for the ocean and a shared curiosity to uncover its marvels." Previous product launches include the S1 and C1, and the company says its products are now stocked in more than 180 outlets in the US. But before adding the P1 to the roster, another crowdfunding effort is the order of the day.

The new scoot comes as a single motor unit, but can be configured for dual-motor scooting. It's reported to be 30% smaller than the S1 Pro before it, and will ship with a standard 100-Wh battery for up to an hour of per-charge use. But a 160-Wh battery is available as an option for a speed bump to 2.3 m/s and potentially an extra half an hour of scooting. Either way, the cells are topped up over USB-C.

The P1 is built around a watertight aluminum frame and is rated to a depth of 60 m (~197 ft). A key design objective was to focus on maneuverability in tight spaces like caves, shipwrecks or coral reefs. It ships with a wireless remote for navigation ease and versatility, has a starting weight of 2.3 kg (5 lb), and measures 314.5 x 87.5 x 80 mm (12.4 x 3.4 x 3.15 in) – without the rail mount – for the standard setup, and a bit longer with the optional XR battery.

The compact underwater scooter is reported to be airline-friendly as carry on luggage, so you can take it on your next diving holiday. A bunch of accessories make for a modular device, such as a tank mount, leg mount, actioncam mount, SUP mount, and a dual rail kit for double the fun. And Lefeet adds that a "quick-release attachment method allows for easy mounting to boats, paddleboards and kayaks" too.

A quick-release mechanism plus a bunch of mounts and accessories makes for versatile applications LeFeet

Kickstarter pledges for the standard P1 currently start at US$719, which represents a 40% saving on the expected retail price. The XR variant bumps that up by 200 bucks, and dual setups plus accessories are also among the perk and add-on options.

The usual crowdfunding cautions apply, but if all goes to plan, shipping is estimated to start from June. And as a reward to existing customers, folks who've bought a S1, S1 Pro or C1 in the past can even get a 100-Wh spare battery while the campaign clock is ticking. The video below has more.

Introducing LEFEET P1: The Most Versatile Underwater Scooter

Source: LeFeet