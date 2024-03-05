Magonis slaps new Flux electric outboard on fastest ultralight e-boat

Magonis launched one of the sleekest little electric boats on the water in 2021, an 18-footer (5.5-m) with a speedy look and lightweight vacuum-infused hull construction. At the time, it offered a range of electric outboard options ranging between 4 and 30 kW (5.4 and 40 hp) of power. The Spanish shipyard has now teamed with US powertrain company Flux Marine to equip the Wave e-550 for the power-hungry American market. It tops its global lineup with a 40-kW (54-hp) Flux outboard-driven e-550, pushing top speed to 29 mph (47 km) while providing an estimated range just under 35 miles (56 km).

Magonis' Wave e-550 European motor lineup has been tweaked a little since its 2021 launch and now offers between 6 and 35 kW (9 and 47 hp) via three outboard options. The lineup tops out at 25 mph (40 km) with the 35-kW in-house Mag Power outboard.

For the US, Magonis goes slightly faster and more powerful, partnering up with Rhode Island-based Flux Marine to offer its FM40 outboard as the single available powertrain. Along with up to 40 kW of rated power, the motor offers an instant 55-kW (74-hp) boost to get the boat up to planing speed in a matter of seconds before dialing back for as much as 33 miles (53 km) of cruising.

The light, quiet Wave e-550 zips around the water Magonis

With that combination of quick-hulled sprinting and leisurely meandering, the the US Wave e-550 will be just as good for slow, romantic cruises as it will be for quick, exhilarating jaunts. The boat is designed to transport up to four people, but those top speed and range figures are based on the pilot – or at least up to 165 lb (75 kg) of him/her – out there alone.

Magonis' low-mounted 28-kWh lithium battery pack charges via a 6.6-kW charger compatible with 125/250-V 50-A AC outlets. It can charge to full in as little as 4.5 hours, or from 20 to 80% in 2.5 hours.

The e-550 has a 28-kWh battery designed to charge to full in as little as 4.5 hours Magonis

In a time when all types of engined machines are looking to electric power and alternative fuel to cut their footprints, Magonis and Flux believe the new 40-kW Wave e-550 will be just the type of clean, versatile vessel to motivate boaters to make the switch to electric.

"With our advanced electric propulsion technology, the Magonis Wave e-550 will oﬀer an unparalleled boating experience," said Flux COO Daylin Frantin. "It is a signiﬁcant step to getting more electric boats on the water."

Flux Marine offers a quieter, cleaner outboard that still packs a punch Flux Marine

No matter which side of the pond in which it's motoring, and no matter which electric outboard is running the show, the Wave e-550 benefits from Magonis' original Light X vacuum-infused composite construction for a dry weight of 959 lb (435 kg). In addition to declaring it the lightest in its category, Magonis says that construction adds to its speed and virtually unsinkable stoutness. A gelcoat finish protects the hull and gives it a polished look.

The Wave e-550's captain gets information via a large, bright Garmin screen and accompanying mobile app. The boat also includes a teak deck, wraparound foredeck sofa, two small swimming platforms flanking the outboard, a teak-panel dolphin striker at the bow, and a tinted laminated-glass windshield. Options include a telescopic picnic table for the sofa area, a sun lounge/sofa conversion package, a shower, an Isotherm marine fridge, and a Fusion audio system.

The Wave e-550 comes standard with a foredeck sofa, and Magonis offers a fridge optionally Magonis/Andrea Muscatello

The Magonis Wave e-550 starts at US$89,900 before taxes. While Magonis originally introduced itself as a company that combines "Catalan creativity and exuberance with Italian taste and technology," it has since moved production from Italy to Spain. Its US office is located in Chappaqua, New York.

Source: Magonis/Flux Marine

