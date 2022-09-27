© 2022 New Atlas
Marine

"World-first" autonomous electric passenger ferry enters use in Norway

By Ben Coxworth
September 27, 2022
"World-first" autonomous electric passenger ferry enters use in Norway
Passengers line up to try out the new milliAmpere 2
Passengers line up to try out the new milliAmpere 2
View 3 Images
Passengers line up to try out the new milliAmpere 2
1/3
Passengers line up to try out the new milliAmpere 2
The milliAmpere 2, pictured here immediately after its official launch
2/3
The milliAmpere 2, pictured here immediately after its official launch
The milliAmpere 2 heads across the channel, with the milliAmpere prototype visible at left
3/3
The milliAmpere 2 heads across the channel, with the milliAmpere prototype visible at left
View gallery - 3 images

Building bridges over municipal waterways isn't a simple or inexpensive endeavor, which is why many cities instead look to ferries. With that fact in mind, a new autonomous electric passenger ferry is being trialled in Norway, and it's said to be the first of its kind.

Designed by a team at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), the vessel is known as the milliAmpere 2. It's part of the university's larger Autoferry project.

In a trial project that runs until the middle of next month, it is currently transporting passengers across the main channel in the city of Trondheim. Although the craft can accommodate up to 20 passengers, it's taking a maximum of 12 at a time during the testing period. And according to NTNU, "This is the first time a self-propelled electric passenger ferry has been put into trial operation along urban waterways."

The milliAmpere 2, pictured here immediately after its official launch
The milliAmpere 2, pictured here immediately after its official launch

As compared to an earlier prototype (named the milliAmpere), the milliAmpere 2 is considerably larger, it sports a new design, plus it incorporates more advanced technology beneath its deck. That under-deck technology includes battery packs, chargers, computers, and a dynamic positioning system.

Up on top of the deck, sensors such as cameras, LiDAR and radar modules allow the ferry to monitor its surroundings, in order to avoid collisions with structures or other watercraft. And while it is designed to run autonomously, a human operator in a land-based control room is able to watch what it's doing via those sensors, and can take manual remote control if necessary.

The technology behind the milliAmpere 2 is being commercialized by spinoff company Zeabuz. That startup is working with Norwegian ferry company Torghatten to develop an autonomous ferry, which is slated to enter use in Stockholm, Sweden next summer.

Source: Norwegian SciTech News

View gallery - 3 images

Tags

MarineElectric BoatsAutonomous VehiclesWatercraftNorwegian University of Science and Technology
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!