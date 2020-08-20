© 2020 New Atlas
Marine

Nemesis proposes world's first high-speed, luxury multihull hydrofoil

By Loz Blain
August 19, 2020
Nemesis proposes world's first...
A 101-meter luxury superyacht with a bunch of bleeding-edge technologies on board
A 101-meter luxury superyacht with a bunch of bleeding-edge technologies on board
View 8 Images
The Nemesis One will rise out of the water on hydrofoils for low-drag cruising and high top speeds
1/8
The Nemesis One will rise out of the water on hydrofoils for low-drag cruising and high top speeds
The 89-meter-high wing sail is folded down automatically
2/8
The 89-meter-high wing sail is folded down automatically
Massive deck space
3/8
Massive deck space
You can lift the lid on the luxurious living quarters ... or remove them altogether via crane
4/8
You can lift the lid on the luxurious living quarters ... or remove them altogether via crane
A 101-meter luxury superyacht with a bunch of bleeding-edge technologies on board
5/8
A 101-meter luxury superyacht with a bunch of bleeding-edge technologies on board
Ludicrously spacious interior is laid out like an art gallery, in the renders at least
6/8
Ludicrously spacious interior is laid out like an art gallery, in the renders at least
A cruising speed over 50 knots puts the Nemesis One among the fastest superyachts in the world
7/8
A cruising speed over 50 knots puts the Nemesis One among the fastest superyachts in the world
Massive arrays of solar panels charge up the big cat's batteries
8/8
Massive arrays of solar panels charge up the big cat's batteries
View gallery - 8 images

Nemesis Yachts, a shadowy entity claiming offices in Dubai and Hong Kong, has put forward its vision for a super-fast, hydrogen-powered, autonomous luxury catamaran that can rise out of the water on hydrofoils to achieve crazy speeds in excess of 50 knots (93 km/h, 58 mph).

The Nemesis One's ability to hydrofoil would place it among the fastest yachts available, using far less power than the others on the list and sporting a sustainable powertrain. The fuel cell hydrogen system will be augmented with a decent amount of battery storage, and those batteries will be kept topped up by "up to 750 square meters (8073 sq ft) of solar panels," generating up to 150 kW of power.

The craziness doesn't stop there. Nemesis is promising to keep crew requirements to an absolute minimum by automating the operation of the yacht's huge "Oceanwings" wing sail. No pulling ropes for these guys; hydraulic and electric systems will work with the yacht's computers to automatically adjust the sail's angle of attack, camber and twist to account for wind conditions and the direction you're headed.

The Nemesis One will rise out of the water on hydrofoils for low-drag cruising and high top speeds
The Nemesis One will rise out of the water on hydrofoils for low-drag cruising and high top speeds

The automated sail, developed by France's Ayro, is also automatically raised, reefed and lowered using a concertina-like design. Already up and running as an 8-meter (26-ft) prototype, the sail system interfaces with the propulsion and navigation systems, and Nemesis claims its intelligent design makes it 2.6 times more efficient than a conventional sail plan of equal size.

The company also claims it'll be fully autonomous on the water if needed, running LiDAR to detect obstacles, as well as keeping track of what the sea is up to with wave height, shape and frequency readings. Thus, its complex-looking cockpit could well be a simple push-button affair.

The foils, too, will be automated, constantly adjusting themselves to maintain passenger comfort on deck. In "performance mode," when you're gunning for that 50-knot-plus top speed, the windward side foil will lift out of the water, reducing drag at the expense of some comfort.

You can lift the lid on the luxurious living quarters ... or remove them altogether via crane
You can lift the lid on the luxurious living quarters ... or remove them altogether via crane

This is by no means a small boat. Nemesis One is designed to be 101 m (332 ft) long, and 39 m (128 ft) wide, with a colossal 89-m-high (292-ft) sail. Its decks and living quarters are expansive and ludicrously opulent in these renders, with the capability to "pop the top" on the sides of the boat to enjoy a sleep under the stars if the weather's right.

In a bizarre twist, the entire "living modules" are designed to be detachable, so you can keep your own yacht bedroom pristine on shore somewhere and drop in another with a crane if you're lending it to somebody, or using it for a big party, or whatever the heck yacht people do out there. Removing both modules and leaving them on land puts this big cat in its "ultra-light race mode" configuration, so you can go and race it against all the other 300-foot racing yachts out there.

Massive deck space
Massive deck space

We're more than a little incredulous about the whole thing, given that the renders are so poor, the company doesn't appear to have any history or recognized names attached, and the design relies on several bleeding-edge technologies. But many things can be overcome when bulk cash is marshaled to a task, and there's no denying the fact that the rich have never been richer. Some bored billionaire may find himself inclined to cast off a couple hundred mil from the outskirts of his hoard to see this built, and the world may end up one big boat the richer for it.

Check out a video below.

Nemesis One Hydrofoil Catamaran Technology & Features Overview 4K

Source: Nemesis Yachts

View gallery - 8 images

Tags

MarineSuperyachtHydrogen-poweredHydrofoil
Loz Blain
Loz Blain
Loz has been one of our most versatile contributors since 2007. Joining the team as a motorcycle specialist, he has since covered everything from medical technology to aeronautics, music gear and historical artefacts. Since 2010 he's branched out into photography, video and audio production.
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!

Related Stories

Load More

Most Viewed

Load More