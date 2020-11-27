© 2020 New Atlas
Volkswagen and Cupra pitch in on solar electric yacht

By Ben Coxworth
November 27, 2020
A rendering of Silent Yachts' new Cupra-designed catamaran, with Volkswagen's MEB platform highlighted at the bottom
Austrian boatbuilder Silent Yachts has already gained a fair bit of attention with its solar electric catamarans. Its just-announced latest model should continue that trend, as it's the result of a partnership with automakers Volkswagen and Cupra.

According to Silent Yachts, the as-yet unnamed solar-powered electric catamaran will feature the company's own photovoltaic system. This will be used to charge batteries that will in turn provide power to the yacht's onboard electronics, and to its electric propulsion system.

That system will be based around Volkswagen's modular electric drive matrix (MEB) platform. MEB was initially designed as an optimized means of delivering power from a bank of chassis-integrated batteries to a motor on a car's rear axle – the platform can also be set up for four-wheel-drive. Volkswagen has since made the technology available for third-party use, hence its upcoming use for spinning the catamaran's propellers.

The yacht is being designed by Cupra, which is a high-performance sub-brand of VW-owned Spanish automaker Seat. As is the case with Silent Yachts' other models, the company claims that it should be quieter-running and more eco-friendly than conventional fuel-burning catamarans, while also being less costly to maintain.

We're told that details such as specs, pricing and availability should be released early next year.

Source: Silent Yachts

Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.
