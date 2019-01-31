But VW manufactured the vehicles that were sacrificed to provide the chassis for many a dune buggy in the 1960s – the Volkswagen Beetle, or Bug. So maybe it's fitting that VW should choose to demonstrate the versatility of the company's modular electric drive matrix (MEB) platform, which we first saw in the company's I.D. concepts a while back (including the Buzz and the Crozz), with an all-electric dune buggy concept.

