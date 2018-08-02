Races are short, though – a couple of minutes each, and at £7.99 (about US$10) a go there are much cheaper video game thrills to be had. You can buy a group pack of one race for four people for £24.99, but even so – it's for a few minutes' entertainment. Note also that only one track is available, albeit one that takes in many of the sights and sounds of Mario's many kingdoms – but it's crying out for more.