Before it can do any of that, however, it must safely navigate the treacherous waters between the edge of space and its landing site in Mars' Jezero Crater. The reason NASA refers to these kinds of entry, descent and landings sequences as the "seven minutes of terror" is because it will be left up to the spacecraft's autonomous control software to slow the craft down and stick the landing, with mission control unable to intervene and only receiving confirmation once the job is done.