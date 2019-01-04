"We're hoping to get a sample of bedrock out from underneath the Antarctic ice sheet and return it to the UK for analysis," says Dr Patrick Harkness, who led the team of engineers. "When we do that we'll be able to determine how long it's been since that rock last saw the sun and that information will allow us to recreate the advance and withdrawal of the ice sheets, which gives us much greater information about the coming and going of ice ages. That could allow us to validate our climate models with much greater confidence and make better decisions about environmental matters here on Earth."