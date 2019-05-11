The troubled world is drawing ever closer to the Red Planet at a rate of six feet (1.8 m) per century, and is destined to end its life either by colliding with Mars in roughly 50 million years, or by being torn apart by its gravity. Whilst this may sound like an eternity to us, it is little more than the blink of an eye in astronomical terms. Should the latter scenario come to pass, the debris that once formed the moon would likely settle to form a ring around the fourth rock from the Sun.