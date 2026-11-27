Everyone needs to live somewhere, and most people need to work or do business somewhere else. But constructing those homes and workplaces is an expensive, energy-intensive, dirty, and dangerous enterprise. Metal nails and fasteners, as well as chemical adhesives, are time-tested means for joining timber in any construction project – in fact, in the US alone, builders use about 100 billion nails every year. But they present problems.

Inserting metal pieces into wood makes it more difficult to maintain both materials, reduce rust, and recycle and upcycle the wood, not to mention reducing the risk of injury to workers during construction. That includes the 40% of US residential carpenters who experience nail gun injuries during a typical four-year period. Beyond dangers from nails, epoxies and resins can “increase the risk of miscarriage, stillbirth, and birth defects.”

Despite startling technological innovations such as wood that's as pliable as metal, wooden slabs that are as strong as reinforced concrete, and iron-infused lumber that could take the place of steel beams, most construction still overwhelming relies on metal nails and connectors, along with industrial resins and epoxies for joining timber. Therefore, any innovation reducing such costs represents a massive benefit.

Enter wooden nails.

In their Research paper, Shang Zhang, Xuanlei Li, and other colleagues at Southwest Forestry University, Yunnan Forestry Technological College, and Fujian University of Technology in China explored their successful production and application of engineered wooden nails as a construction fastener for buildings.

Their method densifies the cell walls of timber to create extremely strong, durable wooden fasteners suitable for assembling cross-laminated timber (CLT, or layers of wood joined by alternating the direction of their grain to increase stability). Once inserted, the wooden nails interlock mechanically on the microscopic level, entirely circumventing the need for steel joiners or glues.

Until now, however, most CLT needed glues and sometimes metal joiners to connect the layers ... which creates a problem.

Because each ingredient in that mixture has its own material composition, mechanical properties, and environmental effects (for instance, nails can rust, and glues can prevent separation during recycling), it’s a “team” requiring complex means to ensure it all stays together. Furthermore, because standard wooden nails are full of pores, then can swell, warp, and fail when wet, requiring costly and time-consuming maintenance while risking structural damage.

To overcome these difficulties, the researchers used a method reminiscent of a blacksmith who heats, folds, and repeatedly hammers soft steel to make strong swords.

While pressure-controlling the densification of the wood used for the nails, the team impregnated it with melamine-urea-formaldehyde (MUF) resin that entered the wood’s internal pores and cell walls, before compressing it and heating it to around 135 °C (275 °F). Although doing so means that the method isn’t entirely resin-free, the result is that only the nails will contain the resin, whereas the timber beams used in the construction project will not.

The treatment collapsed the wood’s open cellular structure, compacting its cellulose microfibrils so that experimental samples of birchwood shrank in volume around 50%, increasing density from 0.69 g/cm3 to 1.33 g/cm3 (0.40 oz/cubic inch to 0.77 oz/cubic inch).

Such nails possess dramatically increased mechanical performance, reaching flexural strength of 150.89 megapascals (21,884.7 psi) and a compressive strength of 88.48 megapascals (12,832.9 psi), with Janka hardness jumping to 18.84 kiloNewtons, about 5.1 times greater than untreated beech wood.

In addition to being far more resistant to water damage (37.6% swelling thickness in untreated wood compared with a mere 5.31% swelling thickness in treated wood), the wood performs well during CNC machining. Researchers created engineered wooden nails with diameters of 5 mm (0.2 inches) and tips sharp enough to retain their shape after nail gun insertion into wood. They then mechanically interlocked with the wood on the microscopic level.

The engineered wooden nails aren’t a perfect replacement – at least not yet.

So far, they can sustain loads up to 900 Newtons, whereas construction with steel nails can sustain around 1,200 Newtons. Nevertheless, future construction and recycling may benefit by reducing the mixing of dissimilar materials, and lowering the carbon footprint of the construction industry in general.

Source: ScholarCAST via AlphaGalileo

