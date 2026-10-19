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Materials

Sun-activated insert sucks the stink out of hot garbage

By Maryna Holovnova
October 18, 2026
Sun-activated insert sucks the stink out of hot garbage
A solar-powered insert in the right bin's lid breaks down food waste smells that generate odors in a garbage bin with a typical lid (left)
A solar-powered insert in the right bin's lid breaks down food waste smells that generate odors in a garbage bin with a typical lid (left)
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Researcher Jinlong Wang stands beside a garbage bin fitted with one of the inserts
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Researcher Jinlong Wang stands beside a garbage bin fitted with one of the inserts
A solar-powered insert in the right bin's lid breaks down food waste smells that generate odors in a garbage bin with a typical lid (left)
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A solar-powered insert in the right bin's lid breaks down food waste smells that generate odors in a garbage bin with a typical lid (left)

If you live in a colder part of the world, the smell coming from outdoor garbage bins might not seem like that big of a deal. But in hot, humid countries, odors from municipal waste can be a serious problem. Sunlight and heat make garbage left outside decompose faster and spread more odors.

But what if sunlight, instead of making the problem worse, could do the opposite and help get rid of those smells? It sounds counterintuitive, but scientists may have found a way to make it happen.

Traditional methods of dealing with bad odors involve masking them with air fresheners or trapping odor-causing molecules in filters. But these solutions become less effective under hot and humid conditions. Researchers from several Chinese institutes, led by Jinlong Wang from Central China Normal University, have taken a different approach: instead of simply trapping odor molecules, they’ve developed a material that can chemically break them down.

“We wanted to address the odor at its source, inside the bin itself, instead of letting it escape into the street,” explains Wang.

The key component here is manganese dioxide. It is an inexpensive material, widely used in batteries, water treatment, air purification, and even glassmaking and ceramics. One of its main properties is its ability to facilitate chemical reactions by making electrons move. In this case, the researchers focused its attention on acetic acid – the source of the sour, vinegar-like smell coming from decomposing garbage. Manganese dioxide helps absorb and break down acetic acid, eliminating the odor.

To make the material even more effective, the scientists added lithium. It changes the internal structure of manganese dioxide and how electrons move through it. Think of it as fine-tuning the material so it can break down odor molecules more efficiently.

So, what role does sunlight play in all this?

To activate the chemical reaction, the material needs to be heated, and that requires energy. Instead of relying on electricity to generate that heat, the researchers use sunlight to warm the material. This is known as a “photothermal process” – essentially converting light into heat. In turn, the heat activates the material and helps it break down molecules that cause the bad smell.

Researcher Jinlong Wang stands beside a garbage bin fitted with one of the inserts
Researcher Jinlong Wang stands beside a garbage bin fitted with one of the inserts

The substance is integrated into a transparent, medium-sized insert designed to fit onto a garbage bin lid. It has a lens that helps concentrate the sunlight onto a layer of the light-activated catalytic material. As sunlight reaches the material, it triggers the chemical reaction, and manganese dioxide destroys the bad smell. The insert is designed in a way that could potentially be compatible with any outdoor garbage bin.

The researchers tested the technology for more than 40 days, or about 1,000 hours, in a municipal waste application scenario. They used different types of waste, including various fruits, bread, and red wine. The catalytic insert helped break down acetic acid generated by the waste during the test.

The technology looks promising, but there is a catch. Because this method relies on sunlight, it may not be as effective on cloudy days or if a garbage bin is located in the shade. Still, the idea could potentially become one of the most effective, affordable, and sustainable ways of controlling garbage odors.

Source: American Chemical Society

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MaterialsOdorSmellAmerican Chemical SocietySunlightWaste
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Maryna Holovnova
Maryna Holovnova
Originally from Ukraine and now based in Edmonton, Canada, Maryna is a freelance writer with a passion for storytelling, consumer technology, sports/wellness, sustainable urban living, travel and architecture. She holds a master’s degree in linguistics from Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv and has experience in media, including television and photojournalism. Curious by nature, she’s always driven to explore the latest innovations, and when she’s not writing, you’ll likely find her running or learning a new language.

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