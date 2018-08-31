Obstacle detection is pretty damn important, and the Mavic Pro and Pro Platinum have sensors to avoid running into stuff in front of and below them. The Mavic Air added sensors in the back, for when the drone is moving in reverse. But the Mavic 2 series has gone above (literally) and beyond, with what DJI calls Omnidirectional sensors. These allow the new drones to detect obstacles in front and behind them, above and below them, and to their left and right. That should make it safer and easier to pull off some of the nifty flight modes and camera tricks.