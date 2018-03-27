Designer Max Zhivov recently unveiled his latest project, the Modul Go. It's envisioned as an inexpensive and flexible motorized houseboat that could serve as a residence, coffee shop, or even be grouped together with other units to form a small floating community. As of writing it's still in the design stage, but Zhivov hopes to eventually bring it to market.







The Modul Go would be placed atop a floating platform measuring either 9 x 4.5 m or 13 x 6.5 m (29.5 x 14.7 ft or 42 x 21 ft) and propelled with electric motors. A roof-based solar array would provide some electricity and a water purification system would also be installed, but we've no finer details on this yet.

The interior would include a living area, dining area, kitchenette, bedroom and a bathroom with shower. There would be lots of options available, including layout, window placement, and color. In addition, an optional taller roof section would add a loft bedroom.

If it comes to market, customers would use an app on a smartphone or tablet to select whether they need a floating coffee store, cargo transportation model, or home, for example, before choosing additional options. The unit chosen would then be prefabricated in a factory and delivered in parts using trucks, taking a team of four people 48 hours to assemble when on site.