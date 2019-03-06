To go with the engine options for the CX-30, Mazda upgraded all-wheel drive for more performance tuning. Its control system raises fuel economy to be nearly equivalent to front-wheel drive, by reducing losses through mechanical friction. A key part of this is the oil reservoir in the rear differential, which sits above the gearing and delivers only what's required as opposed to a circulating bath. Vectoring for axle-to-axle and wheel-to-wheel was tuned in the new AWD to respond to the CX-30's traction requirements in various driving conditions.