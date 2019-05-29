The bees' needs: McDonald's unveils "McHive," flogs it for charityView gallery - 7 images
To raise awareness of the plight of bees – and, no doubt, to nab some positive PR buzz and shift a few more Big Macs – McDonald's in Sweden has created what it calls "the world's smallest McDonald's." But there's a twist, would you bee-lieve it – it's not a McDonald's. It's a beehive.
The so-called McHive was built by set designer Nicklas Nilsson for the Nord division of the marketing group DDB. The work shows great attention to detail, including drive-through windows, outdoor seating and functional entrances that bees use to enter the hive.
The McHive was auctioned off, raising some US$10,000 for charity.
This may be a publicity stunt, but it seems to have spun out of genuine efforts to help bees by Christina Richter, who runs a number of McDonald's restaurants in the south of Sweden.
After a successful trial placing a hive on the roof of the McDonald's in Stattena, ably assisted by Duvestubbe apiary, three more restaurants are now to get rooftop hives – each home to 20,000 bees. McDonald's isn't restricting its efforts to hives – the restaurants are also replacing grass with more bee-friendly planting – which is, quite simply, a good thing to do.
As recently as February, New Atlas reported on how selectively breeding honey bees could help tackle colony collapse disorder.
Though the McHive is clearly a publicity stunt, it doesn't undermine the small but important efforts of some of the franchises in Sweden to offer a better deal for bees.
You can see a McDonald's promo video about the McHive below.
Source: McDonald's
