Space flight relies upon a class of fuels known as hypergolic, meaning that they ignite spontaneously when they come into contact with an external oxidizer. Hypergolic propulsion is particularly handy once you're already up in space, because there's no need for an ignition system per se – you can simply pressure-feed your fuel and oxidizer into a combustion chamber at an easily controllable rate to get just as much thrust as you want, exactly when you want it, and it'll also stop exactly when you want it to.