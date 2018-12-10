The motor is unchanged, a hairy-chested 4-liter twin turbo V8 making 720 metric horsepower (that's 710 imperial) and 770 Nm (568 lb-ft) of torque. Adding the convertible system puts an extra 49 kg (108 lb) onto the weight of the regular 720S, and this has a minor effect on its performance figures: it takes the same 2.9 seconds to hit 100 kmh (62 mph), and is just 0.1 seconds slower to 200 km/h (124 mph) at a blistering 7.9 seconds. McLaren points out that even with the extra weight on board, it's still some 88kg (194 lbs) lighter than its closest competition in this lofty segment – the Ferrari 488 Spider.