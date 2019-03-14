If you're hoping for a hint of luxury in your AU$556,000 supercar, you won't find it here. McLaren has left "hyper-GT" duties to the radically weird Speedtail with its wacky 3-seat cockpit layout. That's the one you'll want for comfort; the 720S Spider is built, like most other McLarens, with a focus on hard, fast driving. The cabin is thus minimal and does little to take your attention off the white lines ahead.