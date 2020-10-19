Implantable material grows bone to heal holes in the skull

When a patient has a hole in their cranium, it typically has to be filled either with bone harvested from another part of their body, or with a solid piece of steel or plastic. There may soon be a better alternative, though, that stimulates the growth of new natural bone.

The main problem with using bone from the patient's own body lies in the fact that complications can arise at the site from which that bone was taken. Additionally, carving that hard bone to fit the hole in the skull may be difficult. Steel and plastic implants, on the other hand, simply don't match the structure of real bone – this can potentially lead to infections.

A consortium of Swedish research institutes has therefore developed what's known as the BioCer implant. It's made of a proprietary 3D-printed bioceramic material (consisting mainly of the mineral monetite), that's mounted on a titanium frame which is shaped like the hole that needs filling.

Once it's been implanted, cells from the skull's adjacent bone tissue start migrating into the bioceramic. They proceed to reproduce within it, while it gradually biodegrades. Eventually, the bioceramic is completely replaced by actual bone. The titanium frame remains in place, but it doesn't make up the bulk of the repair.

So far the technology has been successfully trialled on sheep, along with one human test subject.

"The combination of the ceramic’s composition and its slow breakdown has turned out to be extremely good for bone formation in large cranial defects," says the lead scientist, Prof. Peter Thomsen from the University of Gothenburg. "This principle will compete with existing treatment principles of bone transplantation, and plastic and metal implants."

The research – which also involved scientists from the Karolinska Institutet and Uppsala University – is described in a paper that was recently published in the journal PNAS.

Another bone-growing material that heals holes in the cranium, known as Resobone, is being developed by a team at Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Laser Technology.

