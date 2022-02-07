© 2022 New Atlas
Medical

Lab-grown human spinal cord tissue gets paralyzed mice walking again

By Ben Coxworth
February 07, 2022
Lab-grown human spinal cord ti...
Lead scientist for the study, Prof. Tal Dvir
Lead scientist for the study, Prof. Tal Dvir
View 2 Images
Lead scientist for the study, Prof. Tal Dvir
1/2
Lead scientist for the study, Prof. Tal Dvir
Some of the belly fat tissue samples used in the study
2/2
Some of the belly fat tissue samples used in the study

In what is being described as a world-first, scientists in Israel have reportedly grown spinal cord implants utilizing tissue extracted from human volunteers. Those implants were then used to restore full walking abilities to previously paralyzed mice.

The research is being led by Prof. Tal Dvir, at Tel Aviv University's Sagol Center for Regenerative Biotechnology. His team started by taking small samples of belly fat tissue from three people, then separating the somatic cells within that tissue from the extracellular matrix material that surrounded them.

A genetic engineering process was then used to reprogram the cells, reverting them to what are known as induced pluripotent stem cells. The extracellular matrix, meanwhile, was converted into a hydrogel. Because the gel was made from each person's own tissue, that means it wouldn't be rejected by their immune system if it were to be implanted into their body.

Some of the belly fat tissue samples used in the study
Some of the belly fat tissue samples used in the study

The stem cells were subsequently encapsulated within the hydrogel, via "a process that mimics the embryonic development of the spinal cord." After 30 days, the result was a batch of three-dimensional spinal cord implants, each one made up of neuronal networks that contained motor neurons.

Those implants were subsequently implanted into mice that had lost the use of their left hind leg due to a partially severed spinal cord.

In one group – that had just recently been injured – the implant successfully bridged the gap in their spinal cord, allowing 100 percent of the mice to regain full use of the leg after a rehabilitation process. In another group, which had been injured six weeks earlier, the success rate was still around 80 percent – in that case, scar tissue which had formed at the injury site had to be removed before the implant was put in place.

The technology is now being further developed via spinoff company Matricelf.

"We hope to reach the stage of clinical trials in humans within the next few years," says Dvir. "Since we are proposing an advanced technology in regenerative medicine, and since at present there is no alternative for paralyzed patients, we have good reason to expect relatively rapid approval of our technology."

A paper on the research was recently published in the journal Advanced Science.

Source: Tel-Aviv University

Tags

MedicalTel Aviv UniversitySpinalParalysisImplantInjuriesStem CellsInduced Pluripotent Stem Cells (iPS)
No comments
Ben Coxworth
Ben Coxworth
Based out of Edmonton, Canada, Ben Coxworth has been writing for New Atlas since 2009 and is presently Managing Editor for North America. An experienced freelance writer, he previously obtained an English BA from the University of Saskatchewan, then spent over 20 years working in various markets as a television reporter, producer and news videographer. Ben is particularly interested in scientific innovation, human-powered transportation, and the marine environment.

Most Viewed

Load More
0 comments
There are no comments. Be the first!