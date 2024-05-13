World-first pig kidney transplant recipient has died

The first successful transplant of a genetically modified pig kidney into a human recipient is still being regarded as a medical milestone and success, even though the recipient has sadly passed away.

In a statement from Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), where 62-year-old Richard "Rick" Slayman underwent the landmark procedure, the surgery team has said his death is not considered to be the result of his kidney failing.

“The Mass General transplant team is deeply saddened at the sudden passing of Mr. Rick Slayman," the MGH statement read. "We have no indication that it was the result of his recent transplant. Mr. Slayman will forever be seen as a beacon of hope to countless transplant patients worldwide and we are deeply grateful for his trust and willingness to advance the field of xenotransplantation."

Slayman with his surgery team (left to right) Dr. Nahel Elias, Dr. Tatsuo Kawai and Dr. Leo Riella



MGH

We covered the exciting news of his March 16 surgery, with patient and team buoyed by how well it went. Slayman was able to walk around just days after receiving his new kidney, which was predicted to provide him with around two years of function. He was also able to quit the debilitating dialysis treatment he'd been receiving three times a week after complications with a 2018 human kidney transplant saw it removed last year. Slayman had end-stage kidney disease and had also developed congestive heart failure.

The cause of death has yet to be announced, but his family said in a statement that the breakthrough surgery remains a positive outcome in the advancement of xenotransplantation. Scientists hope that genetically modified non-human animal organ transplants will be able to successfully address the critical shortage of human organs available.

Some 90,000 people are on the wait list for a kidney transplant in the US, and many will die before one becomes available.

"After his transplant, Rick said that one of the reasons he underwent this procedure was to provide hope for the thousands of people who need a transplant to survive," Slayman's family said in the statement. "Rick accomplished that goal and his hope and optimism will endure forever. His legacy will be one that inspires patients, researchers, and health care professionals everywhere."

eGenesis, the Boston biotech company that altered his pig kidney, switching out genes for compatibility and disabling the retroviruses carried by the animals, also paid tribute to Slayman.

“Mr. Slayman was a true pioneer,” eGenesis posted on social media on May 11. “His courage has helped to forge a path forward for current and future patients suffering from kidney failure.”

On April 12, New Jersey woman Lisa Pisano, 54, suffering both heart and kidney failure, became the second successful recipient of a genetically modified pig kidney. It came just a week after she received a mechanical heart implant. In this case, the kidney she received had just one genetic alteration.

Slayman's family insists that the groundbreaking 'life-extending' surgery was a gift – for both his loved ones and the advancing field of xenotransplants.

“Our family is deeply saddened about the sudden passing of our beloved Rick but take great comfort knowing he inspired so many," they added. "Millions of people worldwide have come to know Rick's story. We felt – and still feel – comforted by the optimism he provided patients desperately waiting for a transplant."

"To us, Rick was a kind-hearted man with a quick-witted sense of humor who was fiercely dedicated to his family, friends, and co-workers," they continued, thanking the dedicated team that performed the surgery. "Their enormous efforts leading the xenotransplant gave our family seven more weeks with Rick, and our memories made during that time will remain in our minds and hearts."

This was echoed by the MGH team, which added: "We offer our heartfelt condolences to Mr. Slayman’s family and loved ones as they remember an extraordinary person whose generosity and kindness touched all who knew him."

Source: MGH